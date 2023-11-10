Top docu fest apologizes after endorsing call for Israel's destruction

'IDFA would like to clearly state that we understand that the slogan was hurtful, and sincerely apologize for how this happened'

Israeli filmmakers voiced their outrage at a top documentary festival after pro-Palestinian activists were applauded — including by festival officials — as they disrupted the opening ceremony in Amsterdam, brandishing a banner calling for the destruction of the Jewish state.

IDFA, the world's largest and most important documentary film festival, was forced to apologize after an open letter signed by Israeli filmmakers.

"On behalf of the documentary and film community in Israel we are reaching out to express our uttermost dismay, disappointment and concern by the event that occurred during the opening ceremony of IDFA on November 8th," the letter read.

"Allowing and applauding a sign which states that 'From River to the Sea Palestine will be Free' is a call for the eradication of Israel, the Jewish homeland and of Jews in general. Applauding and cheering the protesters on, was the festival’s director, Mr. Orwa Nyrabia, which allows us to believe that this is IDFA‘s official and reprehensible stance towards Israel and towards Jews."

The festival issued a statement on its website, saying "IDFA would like to clearly state that we understand that the slogan was hurtful, and sincerely apologize for how this happened."

The incident comes amid a tidal wave of anti-Israeli and anti-Jewish animus sparked by the October 7 massacre and the subsequent war between the Jewish state and the Hamas terrorists in Gaza.