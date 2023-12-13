Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine's Captain Holt, dies aged 61

The Emmy-award winning actor came to fame for his role on the drama Homicide: Life on the Street, and then two Critics Choice Awards for the hit crime comedy

American actor Andre Braugher died at the age of 61, after a brief illness, his publicist confirmed. His most recent role on television was starring as the supporting character Captain Raymond Holt in the hit NBC police comedy series Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

Braugher came to fame on another NBC crime series, the police drama Homicide: Life on the Street, which the deep-voiced baritone actor portrayed Detective Frank Pembleton throughout the show's running between 1992 to 1998, and won an Emmy for his role.

Appearing alongside the comedian Andy Samberg, Braugher rose to wider fame as the show's the deadpan but beloved Captain. He won two Critics Choice Awards for best supporting actor and received four Emmy nominations for his performance.

Braugher won his second Emmy for a 2006 miniseries, Thief, which was nominated an overall 11 times. He starred as the leader of a high-stakes heist, while also balancing family struggles.

Born in Chicago, as the youngest of four children, he graduated from Stanford University with a scholarship and went on to attend the Juilliard School for drama. His first accredited role was in the 1989 film Glory, as a Union soldier who joins an all African American regiment during the American Civil War. The film earned three Oscars.

He is survived by three sons and his wife, actress Ami Brabson, with whom he married in 1991 after meeting on the filming set of Homicide.