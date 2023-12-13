Iceland threatens to drop out of Eurovision over Israel's participation

Association of Composers and Lyricists of Iceland demands disqualification of Israeli performers citing 'war and killing of innocent civilians'

Iceland said it would withdraw from the Eurovision song competition 2024 if Israel is allowed to participate. The nation's Association of Composers and Lyricists on Monday demanded exclusion of Israel from the contest citing its actions in the ongoing war against Hamas in Gaza.

"We all have the duty to take a stand against war and the killing of innocent civilians and children. We always have the choice not to put our names on such things, whether we are individuals or state institutions."

The Association called on disqualifying Israel as Eurovision is supposed to be the space of "joy and optimism", not "military force."

Earlier the Eurovision's committee ruled that Israeli team shall be represented at the contest in 2024 despite criticism against the country amid the Israel-Hamas war.

It would not be the first instance of Iceland protesting Israeli politics through the Eurovision. Back in 2019, Reykjavík expressed its opposition against Jerusalem being chosen as the location for the competition after Israeli performer Netta Barzilai's victory in Eurovision-2018.

Next year's competition will take place in Malmö, Sweden in May.

Hadas Parush / Flash90 Netta Barzilai, winner of the 2018 Eurovision song contest, attends an event in Tel Aviv, Israel.

