Alec Baldwin clashes with anti-Israel protesters in Manhattan

Baldwin rejected claims he supports Israel because he 'is influenced by Hollywood'

Actor Alec Baldwin engaged in a heated exchange with pro-Palestinian protesters in Manhattan on Monday night.

Videos capturing the incident have gone viral, showcasing Baldwin's confrontations with demonstrators who criticized him for not condemning Israel's military actions against Hamas in Gaza.

He was confronted on West 29th Street by protesters who taunted him over his perceived support for Israel.

In one widely circulated video, a protester questioned Baldwin about condemning Israel's actions against Gazan children, suggesting that Hollywood, where Baldwin works, is connected to a supposed Jewish lobby. Baldwin vehemently rejected the implication that he is influenced by Hollywood, emphasizing it was a "stupid question" and urging for a "smart question" instead.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1737216446084575570 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Despite being led away by police, Baldwin faced continued taunts from the protesters. In a reported exchange someone in the crowd taunted him for his involvement in the "Rust" accident, referring to him as a "murderer." Baldwin later told the crowd to “stop crying,” adding, “I want peace for Gaza, though.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1736924176949051814 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

A source close to Baldwin clarified that the actor had no intention of joining the protest and was heading to volunteer for an acting class in Manhattan when approached by the demonstrators.