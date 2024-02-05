Taylor Swift makes Grammy Awards history with nominations, wins

Pop sensation Taylor Swift made Grammy Awards history on Sunday night, already taking home a record-breaking number of nominations in song of the year category, as well as a fourth win in the album of the year.

The young star, just 34-years-old, with her "Midnights" album and hit song "Anti-Hero" managed to best music legends such as Frank Sinatra and Barbara Streisand who previously held the record streaks which Swift broke.

Another star made headlines for her first Grammy Awards win, despite being a household name for many years, Miley Cyrus with her song "Flowers" won both the record of the year for and Pop solo performance.

Women were the biggest winners of Grammy Awards 2024, with SZA and Phoebe Bridgers taking home several categories, including Pop duo/group performance for the two.

On her own, SZA won the categories R&B Song and Progressive R&B album, as well as leading the number of nominations with nine total. Phoebe Bridgers, through her all-girl band Boygenius won three awards (Rock song, Rock performance and Alternative album) in seven total nominations.

Others winners included Billie Eilish and brother Finneas O'Connell for "What was I made For?"; Victoria Monét for the New artist category; Jack Antonoff for Producer of the year, nonclassical; Theron Thomas for Songwriter of the year, nonclassical.

The Recording Academy’s CEO Harvey Mason Jr. used his speech to pay tribute to both sorrowful notes and the connecting harmony, “Music must always be our safe space — when that is violated, it strikes at the very core of who we are."

“We felt that at the Bataclan concert hall in Paris. We felt that at the Manchester Arena in England. We felt that at the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Las Vegas. And on Oct. 7, we felt that again when we heard the tragic news from the Supernova Music Festival for Love, that over 360 music fans lost their lives, and another 40 were kidnapped."

“Let us all agree that music must remain the common ground upon which we all stand together in peace and harmony,” the executive emphasized. “Because music has always been one of humanity’s great connectors. Think about it: Every song that we’re honoring or hearing tonight moved someone, no matter where they were from or what they believed. It connected them to others who were moved in the same way.”

“As individuals, they sound really good, but together, they achieve something beautiful they could never do apart,” Mason concluded. “These musicians of Palestinian, Israeli and Arab descent are here playing together. Now is the time for us, for humanity, to play together and to come together with empathy and with love.”

Political activist and new wave musician Annie Lennox, from bands the Tourists and Eurythmics, also used her stage to talk about the ensuing war in Gaza, during a tribute to Sinead O'Connor she proclaimed “Artists for ceasefire! Peace in the world!”