American musician Matisyahu announced two of his performances were canceled due to staff “unwilling to work” at his show, saying they were “either anti-Semitic or have confused their empathy for the Palestinian with hatred for someone like me who holds empathy for both Israelis and Palestinians.”

The sold-out venues in the states of New Mexico and Arizona did not even update him promptly, only telling the popular rapper and reggae musician that the shows were canceled due to “security concerns.”

Matisyahu described the incident on TMZ, saying it was a fan that informed him after he performed a soundcheck at the venue.

The organizers then told Matisyahu and his team that “workers were afraid to come to work because of possible protests outside the building and that they wouldn't have time to hire more staffers for the event,” which reportedly turned out to be just five people protesting.

Matisyahu told TMZ that social media posts by some of the staff “made it clear they stood against Israel.”

“We have offered to supplement their staff shortages on our own dime, but to no avail,” the musician explained on X.

"It truly is a sad day when dialogue with those you disagree with is abandoned for hate mongering and silencing artistic expression,” Matisyahu added in his statement.

“We will perform songs that celebrate unity, peace and perseverance, and we will connect with our fans through the sacredness of sharing music, which has always brought people together,” he continued. “Unfortunately, it seems that more and more people are choosing to cast their lot with actions that tear people apart.”

"I love you all. My band and I will be back. We will not respond to hate with more hate. We will be together again. We will make music together again. We will sing together again One Day soon…” the musician famous for his “One Day” song concluded.

Antisemitism drastically increased after the Hamas-led October 7 attack on southern Israel, as well as loud vocal support for Palestinian even before the ensuing war in Gaza. In the United States there's 360 percent more antisemitic incidents since October 7 and January 7.

In Europe and the rest of the world there's also been a drastic increase of antisemitism, with a reported 589 percent surge of antisemitic incidents in Britain alone.