72 former Eurovision participants demand Israel be kicked out of competition

Seventy-two former Eurovision competitors, including Mae Muller (United Kingdom 2023) and Charlie McGettigan (Ireland 1994), have signed an open letter asking the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) to exclude Israel and its broadcaster Kan from the 2025 contest in Basel, Switzerland, The Independent reported on Tuesday.

The signatories accuse Kan of complicity in what they alleged was a "genocide" in the Gaza Strip and an "apartheid" against the Palestinians, accusations Israel strongly rejects.

The letter comes amid proceedings underway at the International Court of Justice.

The letter condemns Israel's participation in 2024, which made the edition "the most politicized and chaotic" in the history of the contest, marked by controversies such as the accusations of Irish Bambie Thug in 2024 against Kan for "incitement to violence." The signatories accuse the EBU of "double standards," recalling Russia's exclusion in 2022 after the invasion of Ukraine. "Bombing means being excluded," declared Thea Garrett (Malta 2010). This year, Israel is represented by Yuval Raphael, asurvivor of the October 7 attacks, with the song "New Day Will Rise." The controversy intensified after Spanish, Icelandic, and Slovenian broadcasters questioned Israel's participation. The EBU, while acknowledging "concerns" related to the conflict, is maintaining a dialogue with the participants. The letter, published on artistsforpalestine.org.uk, calls for an end to the "normalization of Israel's crimes." In 2024, petitions and over 1,400 European professionals called for Israel's exclusion amid the current war in Gaza, without success.