Ahead of Eurovision final, antisemitic hostility in Malmo at fever pitch
Cries of 'intifada' and other anti-Israeli and antisemitic slogans echo outside the venue; some 20,000 estimated to take to streets in protest of Eden Golan's participation
Loud boos once again greeted Eden Golan's final rehearsal on stage, ahead of her performance in the Eurovision finals later on Saturday, as hostility against the Israeli contestant in Malmo reached fever pitch.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789298356604359155
Cries of "intifada," "genocide," and the rest of the familiar pro-Hamas chants echoed through the Swedish city, already synonymous with vocal displays of antisemitic hate by its residents, many of whom hail from Muslim-majority countries.
https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789307202894811513
