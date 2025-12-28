Brigitte Bardot, French cinema legend, dies at 91

French film legend Brigitte Bardot has died at the age of 91, her foundation and French media reported on Sunday. Bardot’s death was confirmed by the Brigitte Bardot Foundation to Agence France-Presse, marking the end of a life that left a lasting imprint on international cinema and culture.

Bardot rose to fame in the 1950s and 1960s, gaining international recognition for her role in the 1956 film And God Created Woman, directed by Roger Vadim, her then-husband. She became one of the era’s most prominent cultural figures and symbols of a new wave in French and global cinema.

Over the course of her acting career, Bardot appeared in several acclaimed films, including The Truth, Contempt, and Viva Maria!, building a reputation that extended far beyond France. Her work drew admiration from directors, actors, and artists around the world.

After retiring from acting in 1973, Bardot turned her attention to animal welfare. In 1986 she founded the Brigitte Bardot Foundation, dedicated to animal rights and protection, which became a central focus of her public life in later decades.

Despite her contributions to cinema and activism, Bardot’s later years were marked by controversy. She faced multiple legal convictions for inciting racial hatred related to statements she made on immigration and other issues, drawing criticism within France and abroad.

Tributes have begun to pour in from figures in film and culture, reflecting on Bardot’s influence on cinema and popular culture. Officials and artists acknowledged her role in shaping perceptions of French film internationally, even as debates over her legacy continue.

Her death adds a significant chapter to the story of post-war cinema, closing the life of one of the most recognizable French actors of the 20th century.