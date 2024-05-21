Cannes 2024: Cate Blanchett's dress appears to show solidarity with Gaza

Back in November, the Australian actress called for humanitarian ceasefire in the Strip

i24NEWS
2 min read
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2024.
Cate Blanchett poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2024.Daniel Cole/Invision/AP

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was among the world's top celebrities making their appearances at the opening of the Cannes 2024 Film Festival.

Social media users noticed that her black-white-green dress, complemented by the red carpet of the festival, resembles a Palestinian flag and could be her way to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2024.Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

The guess would align with Oscar winner Blanchett's stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Back in November, a month after the breakout of the war, the actress and the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) addressed the European Parliament, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP
Cate Blanchett at the premiere of the film 'The Apprentice' at the 77th international film festival, Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2024.Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

“I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian. I’m not Yemeni. I’m not Afghani. I’m not from South Sudan. I’m not from Israel or Palestine. I’m not a politician. I’m not even a pundit. But I am a witness,” she said.

"The conflict has cost and continues to cost the lives of thousands of innocent people."

This article received 6 comments