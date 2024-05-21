Cannes 2024: Cate Blanchett's dress appears to show solidarity with Gaza

Australian actress Cate Blanchett was among the world's top celebrities making their appearances at the opening of the Cannes 2024 Film Festival.

Social media users noticed that her black-white-green dress, complemented by the red carpet of the festival, resembles a Palestinian flag and could be her way to express solidarity with the Palestinian cause.

Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP

The guess would align with Oscar winner Blanchett's stance on the Israel-Hamas war.

Back in November, a month after the breakout of the war, the actress and the goodwill ambassador of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) addressed the European Parliament, calling for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire.

Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

“I am not Syrian. I am not Ukrainian. I’m not Yemeni. I’m not Afghani. I’m not from South Sudan. I’m not from Israel or Palestine. I’m not a politician. I’m not even a pundit. But I am a witness,” she said.

"The conflict has cost and continues to cost the lives of thousands of innocent people."