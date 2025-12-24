DOJ releases latest Epstein files with references to Trump and other high-profile figures

The US Department of Justice has released a new tranche of nearly 30,000 pages of documents connected to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, marking the largest batch disclosed so far under the Epstein Files Transparency Act signed into law in November. The files, published on Tuesday, contain a range of photographs, emails, and court records relating to long-running investigations into Epstein and his associates.

Among the newly released material are internal communications and flight records indicating that President Donald Trump was listed as a passenger on Epstein’s private jet at least eight times between 1993 and 1996, including on flights where Ghislaine Maxwell was also present, according to an email from a 2020 federal prosecutor included in the documents. However, the Justice Department emphasized that these mentions do not indicate criminal wrongdoing.

The DOJ also addressed other controversial material in the files, dismissing certain documents, including a purported letter from Epstein to former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar referencing Trump, as fake after forensic review. In a statement, the department said that while all material must be released by law, inclusion in the files does not make the contents factual.

The documents include references to other public figures, such as former President Bill Clinton, entertainer Michael Jackson, and British royal Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, though experts and officials have underscored that being named or pictured in the files is not evidence of illegal conduct.

The release has drawn both scrutiny and criticism. Some lawmakers and advocacy groups have expressed concern over heavy redactions and the staggered release of documents, arguing that the DOJ is failing to fully comply with the transparency law’s deadline. Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche defended the approach, saying redactions are necessary to protect victims’ identities and sensitive information.

The latest batch also sheds light on the broader investigative record, including long-standing complaints and records from Epstein’s homes and properties that outline allegations of abuse and misconduct, as well as evidence collected in earlier probes of his network.

Officials say additional documents will continue to be released in the coming weeks as part of the mandate to disclose the full scope of records surrounding Epstein’s activities and his connections to powerful individuals, even as debates persist over how the material should be handled and interpreted.