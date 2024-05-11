Dutch Eurovision contestant Joost Klein booted after ‘incident’ with female production worker

The Netherlands’ contestant in the Eurovision Song Contest was dramatically expelled from the competition hours before Saturday’s final over a backstage incident.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1789245868928799040 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The European Broadcasting Union, which organizes Eurovision, said Swedish police were investigating “a complaint made by a female member of the production crew” about Joost Klein, and it would not be appropriate for him to participate while the legal process was underway.

Klein had failed to perform at two dress rehearsals on Friday in the Swedish city of Malmo, and organizers had said they were investigating an “incident.” Though rumors had been flying the incident was connected to Israel’s delegation, organizers said it “did not involve any other performer or delegation member.”

At a press conference earlier in the competition, Klein repeatedly covered his face with a Dutch flag, apparently signifying he resented being placed next to the Israeli contestant Eden Golan.

The EBU said Klein will not receive any points from national juries or from Eurovision viewers, who help pick the winner, and the Netherlands will not appear on the contest scoreboard. Dutch viewers will still be able to vote in the contest, since viewers in Eurovision member countries are not allowed to vote for their own nation’s act.