Eurovision winner JJ demands Israel's exclusion in future

JJ, the Austrian singer who won Eurovision on Saturday night, openly criticized Israel's participation in the contest on Wednesday night. In an interview with the Spanish news site El País, the tenor did not mince his words about the Hebrew state. "I hope the competition next year will take place in Vienna without Israel," he said. "But the ball is in the EBU's [European Broadcasting Union’s] court. We artists can only raise our voices on the matter. It’s very disappointing that Israel is still taking part in the contest."

During the competition, the Austrian delegation had already shown hostility towards Israel. According to sources from the Israeli delegation interviewed by Ynet, Austria was the only one blatantly ignoring Israel. They did not make eye contact. It was very noticeable, reported a member of the Israeli team.

The new European champion also joins the critics of the public voting system, particularly after the surprise qualification of Israeli representative Yuval Raphael, a survivor of the October 7 massacre who placed second in the final thanks to popular votes. JJ, whose real name is Johannes Pietsch, said the EBU "needs to make changes to the voting system and who participates in the festival."

"There should be greater transparency regarding the televoting. This year, everything was very strange about it," he claimed.