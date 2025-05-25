Eurovision: Yuval Raphael absent from official clip despite placing 2nd

The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) released the official video of the Eurovision 2025 record on Friday, sparking a major controversy. Yuval Raphael, who finished second in the contest with "New Day Will Rise," does not appear anywhere in this music compilation. The Israeli singer had won the audience's vote before climbing to second overall, compensating for her fifteenth place among the jurors. Despite this remarkable success, no footage of her performance is included in the official montage, unlike the representatives of Austria, Estonia, Sweden, Germany, and France.

This absence triggered an avalanche of reactions on Eurovision's social networks. "It's very disappointing to see that Israel, this year's second finalist, is deliberately left out of this post. This goes against the spirit of fairness and unity that the slogan 'United by Music' claims to represent," one X user wrote. Another said, "Shame on the EBU. Public service until the public disagrees with your agenda."

This is not an isolated case. In 2023, Noa Kirel, third place in the contest, appeared in the official clip. The following year, Eden Golan, who came fifth, was absent. According to observers, this recurrence contributes to a "clear trend" of gradually excluding Israeli representatives from the official Eurovision productions. The EBU has not responded to these allegations, which tarnish the contest's image of neutrality.