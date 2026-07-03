Go woke, go broke: The collapse of Star Wars and the failure of Hollywood’s studio model

For an entire generation that came of age in the 1980s and 1990s, Luke Skywalker and He-Man helped shape childhood itself. But in recent years, the entertainment industry has waged a quiet war on classic “boys’ brands,” seeking to re-engineer them through the filters of present-day ideological fads.

The result? Panic in the studios, empty movie theaters, and the total collapse of cultural crown jewels, headed by the most powerful, enduring, and influential franchise ever created: Star Wars.

This cinematic phenomenon, which began in 1977 and stood proudly for more than four decades, has suffered a meteoric decline since Disney acquired Lucasfilm in 2012. Under the leadership of its then-president Kathleen Kennedy, the studio systematically wrecked this once-glorious film franchise.

A galactic crash: the numbers behind The Mandalorian and Grogu

The current crisis is reaching a catastrophic boiling point with reports surrounding Disney’s latest film in the series, The Mandalorian and Grogu. The movie, whose budget is estimated at $350 million to $400 million, would need to bring in at least $600 million at the box office just to avoid losing money, according to Disney itself.

As of the end of June, the latest film in the series had brought in just over $330 million, and is likely to leave Disney with a net loss of between $200 million and $300 million. The flagship brand, once virtually guaranteed to break box-office records, has become a money pit.

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The “girlboss” trap and the audience that recoiled

Since Disney acquired the brand, there has been an active effort to turn the galactic universe into a franchise driven by political agendas and infallible “girlboss” characters, while pushing the old, beloved heroes to the sidelines. These attempts to impose a forced feminization on historic franchises have repeatedly crashed against the economic reality of the box office.

In Star Wars, audiences were given Rey, played by Daisy Ridley: a flawless heroine who wins without breaking a sweat, while Luke Skywalker was turned into a bitter recluse. In the legendary Indiana Jones franchise, Hollywood all but trampled the brand, with the latest film reducing an aging Indy, played by Harrison Ford, to a weak secondary figure in order to make room for his arrogant goddaughter, Helena Shaw, played by Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

In the world of comedy, too, the attempt to revive Ghostbusters with a new female cast failed badly at the box office, leaving the studios with huge losses. A similar phenomenon is now playing out with Amazon and Mattel’s new live-action adaptation of Masters of the Universe, which suffered a disastrous opening after its creators chose to lecture in interviews about “toxic masculinity,” despite positive reviews. Audiences are simply refusing to pay to be re-educated.

When even Christopher Nolan takes a hit: the complacency effect

The studio belief that agendas can be inserted into any cultural property without paying a price has led to a deep complacency that is now hurting even the biggest names. A current example is The Odyssey, Christopher Nolan’s new film. The movie, which was supposed to be a surefire cinematic event, is now taking a critical drubbing and shaping up as a box-office failure months before it has even reached theaters.

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The criticism centers mainly on controversial casting decisions: according to rumors, transgender actor Elliot Page was cast as Achilles, a role previously played by Brad Pitt, alongside Kenyan-American actress Lupita Nyong’o as Helen of Troy. Viewers have grown tired of seeing masterpieces turned into disconnected social manifestos, and studios that assumed audiences would flock to theaters on Nolan’s name alone are now being forced to confront economic reality.

Disney’s remake factory and the digital hothouse

This complacency lies at the heart of Disney’s live-action strategy. What began as a string of massive hits has become a lazy factory of reproductions that treats viewers with contempt. In Mulan 2020, the studio turned an inspiring female character who had to work hard into a superhero with innate powers, a move that erased the original message.

The peak came with the remake of Snow White. Despite all the affection, and criticism, surrounding Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, the film collapsed under clumsy writing and Rachel Zegler’s remarks. The actress attacked the classic original as “dated and troubling,” in addition to the anti-Israel views she chose to express publicly. Disney has stopped producing original content, is now mainly engaged in putting out fires, and its competitors are leaving it behind.

YouTube: streaming first, Hollywood second

The studios’ disconnect is especially striking in light of the economic upheaval now being driven by YouTube. While Disney is losing hundreds of millions on formulaic blockbuster productions, young YouTubers are conquering movie theaters with original works made on shoestring budgets. These days, two independent horror films screened alongside the new Star Wars are changing the face of the industry.

The first, the horror film Obsession, was produced for just $750,000 by a 27-year-old YouTuber and has already grossed more than $380 million, an unimaginable sum for a low-budget project and a success not seen since The Blair Witch Project.

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Alongside it came Backrooms, the horror film by 20-year-old Kane Parsons, also a YouTuber, which opened with a staggering haul of more than $130 million in its first weekend and has so far grossed more than $350 million. Backrooms is now expected to become a film series.

This parallel success breaks Hollywood’s economic rules. Unlike Superman and Captain America, which eat into each other’s box office because of limited family budgets, or the Barbenheimer phenomenon, which worked as a complementary gimmick thanks to opposite audiences, here we have two horror films in exactly the same genre released at the same time and thriving in parallel. Audiences are simply hungry for originality, and are voting with their feet.

The intergenerational damage and fears for Marvel

The collapse of Star Wars has caused deep intergenerational damage. As a result of the brand’s transformation into a social manifesto, an 11-year-old today has never experienced a film in the series that was truly made for him. Young viewers have abandoned cinema in favor of manga, anime and video games, an industry that is now four to five times larger than the entire film industry in revenue.

By contrast, Japanese gaming companies such as Sega and Nintendo set firm boundaries for Hollywood in the adaptations of Sonic and Super Mario Bros., protected their properties from politicization, and raked in billions at the box office.

Now all eyes are turning anxiously to Marvel Studios and its project Avengers: Doomsday. The film is shaping up to be the most expensive movie in history, but signs of panic are surfacing there as well. At a recent fan event, Disney chose to fill the venue with online influencers rather than ordinary fans, a synthetic move that recalled the very marketing strategy that helped destroy Star Wars.

Hollywood bet everything on an attempt to re-educate viewers and dismantle the brands of their childhood, only to crash into economic reality: you cannot wage war on your own customers and still expect them to keep funding you.