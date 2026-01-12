Golden Globes: The big winners, and the failure of the Palestinian film

At the 2025 Golden Globe Awards ceremony held Monday night, several films and series won the major prizes, while one of the foreign films in the competition, "The Voice of Hind Rajab," which deals with the death of the Gazan girl during the war, did not win in the foreign film category. Among the familiar figures who won, actor Timothée Chalamet received the award for Best Actor in the Comedy/Musical category.

The winning drama film was "Hamnet," inspired by Shakespeare, after competing against "Sentimental Value," "Frankenstein," "It Was Just an Accident," "The Secret Agent," and "Sinners."

"Some members of the crew lost their loved ones while we were making this film; some are still struggling. We want to say that we're thinking of you, we're here because of you, we love you," said director Chloé Zhao.

"Coming of Age" won the award for Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Television Movie, and the film "One Battle After Another" won Best Motion Picture in the Comedy/Musical category. Among the well-known names present at the event were Seth Rogen, who won the award for Best Actor in a Comedy Series, and Kylie Jenner, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Julia Roberts.