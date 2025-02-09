'I'm a Nazi... I love Hitler': Kanye West dives back into antisemitism

Kanye West reiterated his antisemitic statements on the social network X over the wekend, openly posting "I love Hitler" and "I'm a Nazi." This return to controversy comes after an already tumultuous week, marked by the provocative appearance of his wife Bianca Censori at the Grammy Awards, as well as his announcement about his autism diagnosis.

The rapper has frequently made antisemitic remarks in the past. Last year, his wife boycotted the launch of his new album because of his anti-Jewish rhetoric. At an event in Chicago to promote his new album, he quoted his song "King," stating: "I'm still crazy, bipolar, antisemite. And I'm still the king."

In December 2023, during a performance in Dubai, he had been filmed singing his lyrics: "How am I antisemitic? I just f**ked a Jewish b*tch." Following this incident, his wife insisted that he apologize to the Jewish community.

He then posted a message in Hebrew. "It was not my intention to offend or belittle, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused," he wrote, pledging to learn from this experience and promising to show more sensitivity and understanding in the future.

This new series of controversial posts comes after several years of repeated antisemitic statements, despite his public apologies and his entourage's attempts to moderate his comments.