Recommended -

Elmo's X account was taken over Sunday night by an unknown hacker. Antisemitic content such as 'Kill all Jews' was posted to the official account and was taken down within the hour.

The account posted tweets saying, "Elmo says ALL JEWS SHOULD DIE. F-K JEWS. DONALD TRUMP IS NETANYAHU’S PUPPET BECAUSE HE IS IN THE EPSTEIN FILES. JEWS CONTROL THE WORLD AND NEED TO BE EXTERMINATED.

"RELEASE THE FILES @realDonaldTrump CHILD F-KER."

The hacker also posted content of the children's show character on the moon, with the message, "Happy crypto all-time high day, everybody! From Elmo and @onchainstudios. To the moon!!"

Shortly after this post, the account started posting antisemitic tweets.

Sesame Workshop told Fox News Digital that "Elmo’s X account was compromised today by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account."