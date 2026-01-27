Muslim country holds International Holocaust Remembrance Day state ceremony

A special ceremony was held on Tuesday to commemorate International Holocaust Remembrance Day in Astana, the capital of Kazakhstan.

Israel's Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar spoke at the event, highlighting the prevalence of antisemitism globally and declaring Israel's vow to defend the Jewish state.

"Unfortunately, the ancient disease of anti-Semitism is once again showing its ugly face. The new anti-Semitism is trying to undermine the right of the Jewish people to defend themselves. We have already seen what happens when we do not have the ability to do so," the Foreign Minister said.

"The attacks on Jews in Australia or England have led to massacres there in the past year. Today, too, our enemies want our destruction. They are planning and acting accordingly. They say so openly, and we must believe their intentions. This was the goal of the axis of evil that was introduced on October 7: the total obliteration of the Jewish state. They failed," he added.

"That is why I say this today: we have sworn - never again! This oath will not be broken. The Jewish state will defend itself vigorously against any threat. We have no other choice. We will fulfill this vow," Sa'ar said.

The Foreign Minister concluded his remarks by reciting the Jewish blessing honoring the dead (Kaddish) in memory of the victims.

Foreign Minister Sa'ar was joined at the ceremony by Kazakhstan's Foreign Minister Yermak Kusharbayev, diplomats, senior government officials, members of parliament, heads of religious communities, and university rectors in Kazakhstan. Members of the business delegation that joined Minister Saar's visit to the country also participated.

The event was held at the initiative of the Israeli Embassy in Kazakhstan together with the German Embassy and led by the ICIID organization under the Ministry of Culture of Kazakhstan.