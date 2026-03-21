Netanyahu pays tribute to Chuck Norris after action legend's passing

Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday paid tribute to the U.S. martial artist and action film star Chuck Norris, who passed away aged 86. The Israeli leader singled out the Walker, Texas Ranger actor's steadfast commitment to the Jewish state.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2035005998792950052 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

"Sara and I were deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Chuck Norris, a great friend of Israel and a close personal friend," Netanyahu wrote. "Chuck brought martial arts and the warmth of his character to millions around the world. May his memory be a blessing."

Israel's National Library also posted a tribute to the actor, showing him in Israel during the filming of his 1986 hit The Delta Force.

https://x.com/i/web/status/2035003832468431323 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

U.S. President Donald Trump has too paid tribute to Norris, whom he knew since the 1980s when the two were star entertainers.

At a press conference, the leader said Norris was " a great guy, he was a really good, tough cookie, you didn’t want to fight him….he was a great supporter. Wow, that’s too bad.”