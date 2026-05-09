'No artwashing. No genocide pavilion. No to imperialist wars': Israeli pavilion at Venice Biennale sparks fury

After calls for a strike in protest over the inclusion of Israel at the 2026 Venice Biennale festival, anti-Israel demonstrations have shaken the city and several of the participants closed their exhibits in protest of Israel's participation.

The strike, and apparently the demonstrations, were organized by the Art Not Genocide Alliance (ANGA), a group that accuses Israel of genocide in connection with the Gaza war sparked by the October 7, 2023 Hamas-led massacre in southern Israel.

According to Haaretz, a sign appearing in numerous locations throughout the Biennale read: "No artwashing. No genocide pavilion. We denounce the use of culture to normalize state violence and apartheid. We refuse business as usual. We call for the isolation and sanctioning of Israel. We refuse silence. We call for an end to the occupation of Palestine. No to imperialist wars."

Israel's Foreign Ministry condemned the singling out of the Jewish state.

"The targeting of the Israeli pavilion at the Venice Biennale is not 'activism' - it is intimidation," it said in a statement posted to X.

"Attempts to silence, isolate or harass Israeli artists and cultural representatives have no place in a democratic society or in the world of art. Culture should build bridges, not fuel hatred and exclusion."