Nova survivor Yuval Raphael caps off inspired Eurovision performance by exclaiming 'Am Yisrael Chai'

The gesture holds a special meaning for the 24-year-old, who survived the Hamas massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7

La représentante israélienne, Yuval Raphael lors des demi-finales de l'Eurovision 2025
European Broadcasting Union

Before a sharply divided audience at the Eurovision song contest, Israel's representative Yuval Raphael capped off an inspired rendition of her emotional ballad "New Day Will Rise" by exclaiming "Am Yisrael Chai," a Jewish slogan of solidarity meaning "the people of Israel lives on." 

The gesture held a special meaning for the 24-year-old, who survived the Hamas massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7 by hiding under corpses. 

Yuval Raphael: 'moved ' by support from Eurovision crowd
Comments