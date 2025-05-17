Nova survivor Yuval Raphael caps off inspired Eurovision performance by exclaiming 'Am Yisrael Chai'

Before a sharply divided audience at the Eurovision song contest, Israel's representative Yuval Raphael capped off an inspired rendition of her emotional ballad "New Day Will Rise" by exclaiming "Am Yisrael Chai," a Jewish slogan of solidarity meaning "the people of Israel lives on."

The gesture held a special meaning for the 24-year-old, who survived the Hamas massacre at the Nova music festival on October 7 by hiding under corpses.