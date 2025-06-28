Pro-Palestinian rapper leads 'Death to the IDF' chant at English music festival

Recommended -

Chants of “death to the IDF” were heard during the English Glastonbury music festival on Saturday ahead of the appearance of the pro-Palestinian Irish rappers Kneecap.

One half of punk duo based Bob Vylan (who both use aliases to protect their privacy) shouted out during a section of their show “Death to the IDF” – the Israeli military. Videos posted on X (formerly Twitter) show the crowd responding to and repeating the cheer.

This comes after officials had petitioned the music festival to drop the band. The rap duo also expressed support for the act following them, the artist Kneecap. After Bob Vylan was broadcast without edits to cover offensive language, the BBC refused to show Kneecap live.

One of Kneecap's members, Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh - better known by stage name Mo Chara - was charged with a terror offence. T