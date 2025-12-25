Top 5 destinations to celebrate New Year’s Eve

New Year’s Eve is one of the most significant holidays in the world, with giant celebrations, cultural events, and ancient traditions. In Israel, it’s less noticeable, but for those who want to join the millions around the globe gathering for a shared moment of the countdown, we’ve compiled here five cities that are especially suitable for us Israelis, and stand out in the way they celebrate Silvester.

New York, United States

You can't start the list without referring to world-famous city in the world for its New Year's Eve celebrations. The city is one of the most iconic in the world, and the celebrations there have been held continuously since the beginning of the 20th century. The main event takes place at Times Square, where over a million people gather to watch the famous crystal ball drop from the top of the One Times Square building. The ball, equipped with thousands of LED lights, descends over 60 seconds until exactly midnight.

The entire area is closed to traffic from the afternoon hours, and the security at the site is among the strictest in the world. Alongside the countdown, there are live music performances by leading artists, and the event is broadcast live to millions of viewers around the globe. Beyond Times Square, New York offers dozens of luxury parties, cultural events, special Broadway shows, and celebrations on the rooftops of skyscrapers with views of the skyline. In summary, an experience not to be missed.

Tokyo, Japan

The city is one of the first in the world to mark the start of the new civil year, called Ōmisoka, and it is celebrated in an atmosphere completely different from what we know in Western countries. In Japan, local and spiritual traditions are well integrated into the festive evening.

Many people spend the evening at family dinners, and at midnight everyone visits Buddhist and Shinto temples throughout the city. One of the main customs is the ringing of 108 bells in the temples, symbolizing purification from human weaknesses and the opening of a new chapter.

Thus, at more "Western" events, there will be parties in the Shibuya neighborhood until the early hours of the morning with international DJs and electronic music. Events will feature themed parties with performances, drag shows, and casino games. Several luxury hotels hold specific parties with live music, special menus, and a countdown at VIP parties.

Bangkok, Thailand

One of the cities most beloved by Israelis is celebrating New Year’s Eve in a colorful and unique atmosphere, as only the Thais know how, blending local culture with international tourism. The main celebration hotspots are located along the Chao Phraya River, where large-scale fireworks displays can be viewed from boats, promenades, hotels, and restaurants.

One of the biggest events in Bangkok is the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2026, which takes place in a huge complex on the banks of the river, featuring light shows, lasers, fireworks, and performances by international artists alongside Thai musicians. In addition, there will be rooftop bars on the tops of buildings, offering views of the entire city and its lights throughout the night. Another way to celebrate is with a river cruise and dinner, providing a view of the fireworks in the romantic atmosphere. The pleasant weather and friendly vibe make Bangkok a popular destination for young people and tourists from all over the world.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

The city that has already secured first place as the destination Israelis most frequently travel to in the past month has, in recent years, become one of the cities most associated with extravagant New Year’s Eve celebrations. The main focal point of the festivities is the Burj Khalifa area, the tallest tower in the world, where large-scale multimedia shows take place. These include thousands of fireworks, laser displays, massive projections on the entire tower facade, and intelligent lighting synchronized with music.

Beyond the main event, additional celebrations take place on the artificial islands, on the beaches, and in the marinas, alongside luxury parties at hotels, rooftop bars, stalls and activities in malls, chef restaurants, and clubs spread throughout the city. Among other attractions, there will be water, light, and fireworks shows along the seashore. In addition, a festival will be held featuring performances by 70 special drones that together create a spectacular light show.

Berlin, Germany

The German capital offers one of the biggest New Year's Eve celebrations in Europe, with an emphasis on music and nightlife. The main event takes place around the Brandenburg Gate, where one of the largest street festivals in Europe is held. Hundreds of thousands of revelers gather for an event that includes live performances by local and international artists, giant screens, food and drink stalls, and a fireworks display at midnight.

Beyond the official event, Berlin is known for its club scene, considered one of the leading in the world. Many clubs, such as techno, electronic, and alternative clubs, host New Year's Eve parties that last for hours, and sometimes even 24–48 hours straight (!). Good luck to the participants.