Warning issued for Israelis visiting Switzerland for Eurovision 2025

Israel's National Security Council issued a travel warning for Israelis wishing to attend the Eurovision Song Contest on Thursday.

Events for the competition began on Monday and will last until May 18, after a winner is announced. The council warned that such international events "a prime target for threats and attacks by various terrorist groups, given the potential for widespread media coverage in the event of a terrorist attack or violent protests during the event."

This is particularly true following the terror rampage on October 7, 2023, and the subsequent war in the Gaza Strip. The warning named Hamas, Iran, and Hezbollah among other terrorist groups actively working to attack Israelis and Jews abroad. Dozens of attempts have been thwarted.

In Switzerland, which hosts the competition this year in Basel, more than 360 anti-Israel protests have been held. These are expected to intensify during the competition, particularly targeting Israelis or Israeli artist Yuval Raphael.

The council recommends staying clear of protests and "centers of friction," warning that violence may escalate. Terrorists may use the cover of these protests, blending in to perpetrate an attack.

Israelis are advised to download the Home Front Command app for updates.

The National Security Council recommends the following for visitors:

"1. Avoid going to large events that are affiliated with Israel, which do not offer security protection, particularly events that are announced in advance, or entertainment and gathering places identified with Israel.

2. Stay away from protests and demonstrations.

3. Follow guidelines issued by local security services and inform them of any hostile activity directed at Israelis or Jews.

4. Get the telephone numbers of emergency services at your destination (security and medical services) and the number of the Israeli embassy there (if there is one).

5. Stay alert while traveling, pay attention to your surroundings.

6. Avoid sharing details about your location or travel plans on social media.

7. Avoid displaying Israeli and Jewish symbols in public.

8. Avoid talking about military or reserve service or about the security situation in Israel and avoid posting any related content on social media."