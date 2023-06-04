Brazil hosts annual competition between Jewish youth movements

This year's event marks its return after a four-year hiatus due to Covid-19

The Jewish Zionist Youth Council of Sao Paulo, Brazil, hosted another edition of the Intertnuot, a yearly competition between the Jewish youth movements of the city.

The event includes sports contests as well as a general knowledge quiz on matters of Judaism and Israel.

“This year's event has over five hundred participants. The many movements got together to show the strength of the Brazilian Jewish community and youth. There is much to do but it is very gratifying, mainly because this is an event that I love so much and participate in since the first year I was allowed to play,” said Michel Wachslicht, the head of the event's organization and member of the Hebraikeinu Movement.

Though events such as this are common in the many communities of the Jewish diaspora, this Brazilian community differs by not being represented by one, two, or three youth movements, but by 10. A token of the division of the Sao Paulo community.

There are socialist and right-wing movements, reform and Orthodox, Ashkenazi and Sephardi, Scouts and Sportsmen. But despite all their differences, the Intertnuot brings hope for a more united community.

“Besides being a moment when we represent our movements, wear our shirts and sing our songs, this is also a crucial moment for us to connect, create links and unite our potential, despite all our differences. The Intertnuot also impacts all Jewish Youth movements, showing the relevance of our Jewish informal education to Jewish communities worldwide,” said Thomas Bekhor, Co-Secretary General of the Jewish Zionist Youth Council of Sao Paulo.

This year's event marks its return after a four-year hiatus due to Covid-19. The Jewish youth movement community is based on in-person activities and suffered massive losses of momentum during the period. Unity is key for the survival of the movements, and any help is welcomed.

“One of the best parts of the Intertnuot is to be here representing your movement, having fun, and connecting with the community. I am from Rio and came to Sao Paulo just to play,” said Pedro Marcolino Aizenman, a member of the Habonim Dror Movement from Rio de Janeiro.

“This Intertnuot changed a lot in how people are dealing with the competition and how people are welcoming each other. Sincerely, I am very happy with this Intertnuot,” said Beatriz Rubinsztain, a member of the Avanhandava Movement.

The champion of this year's edition was Colonia da CIP, affiliated with the Reform Netzer Olami Movement. But perhaps the true victory was surpassing the difficulties that divide this distinct South American community, the relentless mission of these youth leaders.