"It is very hard to stand and fight for the truth if you don't know the history," Israel's Diaspora Affairs Minister told i24NEWS

Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli spoke with i24NEWS in New York, where he was speaking at the Jerusalem Conference hosted by Israel's Arutz Sheva, and where the topic of anti-Semitism in America was in focus.

“Anti-Semitism today has many forms,” the Israeli minister began, and discussed how the ancient hatred has evolved from religious arguments to racist policies, up until today.

“The main anti-Semitism that we see today is an attempt to deny the right of the Jewish people to have their own sovereign state, to resist the idea of the collective right of the Jews to have their own state.”

Chikli added that this is the "most significant appearance of antisemitism” that exists today.

He clarified that anti-Semitism differs from criticism of lsrael or political “arguments about Judea and Samaria,” rather what the anti-Semitic BDS movement is calling for, which is the removal of Israel “from the river to the sea.”

“This is the most dangerous antisemitism that we see today," Chikli concluded.

The Israeli minister, who is charged with both combatting anti-Semitism and maintaining good relations with the Jewish diaspora, recently released a plan to deliver $40 million to the U.S. and Canada to train Jewish educators. Asked about the importance of this plan, Chikli answered, “there is a relationship between Jewish education and anti-Semitism.”

“It is very hard to stand and fight for the truth if you don't know the history, if you're not well educated about your Jewish identity,” stated the minister.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1665415335976001536 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Across the United States, the reality has shown such learning falling by the wayside. A report by The Jewish Education Project said 27-percent of schools were shut down and student enrollment saw a 45-percent drop over a 14-year period.

Meanwhile, a joint study by Tel Aviv University and the Anti-Defamation League found a sharp increase in the number of anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. and other Western countries in 2022, with visibly identifiable ultra-Orthodox Jews the main targets of the assaults.

World Jewish Congress president Ronald Lauder told i24NEWS that anti-Semitism’s resurgence is due to concerted campaigns to legitimize it, particularly on college campuses and the internet. While anti-Semitic prejudice may have been a source of embarrassment in the past, it is no longer the case.