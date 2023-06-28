The viral out of context comment by the Jewish-American actress, in an interview with Theo Von, is 'nobody died in the Holocaust ... it should happen'

Jewish-American actress Roseanne Barr stirred controversy, after sarcastically saying “nobody died in the Holocaust." The comedian has been no stranger to similarly polemic outbursts.

“Nobody died in the Holocaust. It should happen. Six millions Jews should die right now, because they cause all the problems in the world,” was Barr’s short skit taken out of context.

Social networks were quick to pick up the satirical rant, many even framed it out of context as a serious claim. The podcast host, Theo Von, tweeted “here is the full clip of Roseanne Barr obviously using sarcasm and satire. She is a mensch and one of the funniest people i've ever met.”

“Sarcasm or not, Roseanne Barr’s comments about Jews and the Holocaust are reprehensible and irresponsible. This isn’t funny. And shame on Theo Von for letting it go unchallenged and instead diving into conspiracy theories about Jews and Hollywood,” Jonathan Greenblatt, CEO of the Anti-Defamation League, responded to the controversy surrounding Holocaust denial and anti-Semitism.

The Simon Wiesenthal Center, specializing in Holocaust and hate in a historic and contemporary context, said it “reviewed the interview - Ms. Barr's comments were taken out of context. Criticism not valid.”

MENAHEM KAHANA / AFP U.S. actress Roseanne Barr visits the Western Wall in Jerusalem's old city, Israel.

Barr has said that she is 100-percent Jewish, and herself lost a large part of her family during the Holocaust. She was previously fired from her comedy show for posting racist comments in 2018, to which she quipped that "Hollywood Jews" didn't like other Jews.