Anti-Semitic incidents on the rise in California, report shows

Jews were the number one target of religion-based attacks in California in 2022, according to an official report issued by the largest US state. The figures reflect a disturbing larger pattern of rising anti-Semitism in a country that has long been regarded as a safe haven for Jews.

Between 2021 and 2022, the number of anti-Semitic hate crimes in California rose by 24.3% to a total of 189 incidents. The statistic includes violent crimes such as vandalism and physical assault, yet omits verbal incidents such as insults and curses.

In total, 2,120 hate crimes were reported in California in 2022, representing a 20.2 percent increase over 2021, and more than double the number in 2019, when 1,015 incidents were reported.

State Attorney General Rob Bonta said in a statement that the surge was "alarming" and "illustrates the need for our communities to come together against hate. This report is a stark reminder that there is still much work to be done to combat hate in our country."

The Anti-Defamation League reported earlier in the year that California was the second US state in 2021 and 2022 for the the number of antisemitic incidents, trailing behind New York.