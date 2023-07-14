Belgian security forces trained in Israel to fight antisemitism

This is the third delegation to come this year at the initiative of the Ministry of the Diaspora

A delegation of Belgian security forces participated this week in Israel in a training program aimed at equipping them with the necessary tools to fight effectively against antisemitism.

The 35-person delegation, including high-ranking police officers, came to the Jewish state at the invitation of Israel's Ministry of Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism, The Jerusalem Post reported.

According to Diaspora Affairs Minister Amichai Chikli, the initiative aims to address the urgent problem of antisemitic incidents and to strengthen ties between the Belgian forces responsible for the security of the Jewish community. The training program included theoretical and practical elements, covering a wide range of topics.

"The program equips participants with the knowledge and skills necessary to effectively combat acts of antisemitic violence," the minister was quoted as saying.

The delegation, accompanied by the Belgian ambassador to Israel Jean-Luc Bodson and the mayor of Antwerp, where there is a large Jewish community, Bart De Wever, notably visited the Yad Vashem Holocaust museum and the old town of Jerusalem. This is the third delegation to come this year at the initiative of the Ministry of the Diaspora.

A delegation from the three Baltic States (Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia) and a Brazilian one have already benefited from this training. The ministry's efforts are aimed at fostering a better understanding of Zionism and ensuring the safety and well-being of Jewish communities around the world, the ministry said.