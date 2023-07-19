Ukraine recognizes Chief Rabbi for 'acts of heroism in defending Kyiv'

Ukrainian authorities present Rabbi Moshe Azman with a medal for his actions 'during the siege of the [capital] city by invading Russian forces'

Ukrainian authorities on Tuesday evening awarded a certificate of appreciation to the Chief Rabbi of Kyiv, Moshe Azman. The medal was given in recognition of "his actions and heroism in defending Kyiv and its region during the siege of the city by invading Russian forces."

"It's a great surprise for me to receive this distinction in honor of our activities. This award goes to each and every one of our community's dedicated volunteers," the Chabad rabbi said.

The medal was presented to Rabbi Azman at a ceremony in Kyiv by Lieutenant-Colonel Sergey Kopashinskyi, who led the defense of the capital during the first months of the conflict.

The Chief Rabbinate for Ukraine Certificate of appreciation for Ukraine's Chief Rabbi Moshe Azman.

The Jewish community of Kyiv, under the leadership of Rabbi Azman, provided constant assistance to all residents of the city and the country during the conflict. Assistance initiatives included evacuating the wounded to hospitals, providing humanitarian aid to large numbers of refugees, supplying water purifiers, helping to clear rubble, setting up a free mobile clinic in the capital, and providing air-conditioning units for Ukrainian hospitals.

In response to the Kherson dam destruction, which resulted in an ecological and humanitarian disaster, the chief rabbi with other volunteers mobilized to bring immediate relief to the region's inhabitants. During rescue attempts, Rabbi Azman narrowly escaped death when a Russian artillery shell fell near where he was standing.

"We will continue to work for the well-being and safety of all the people of Ukraine until this useless and tragic war ends," concluded the chief rabbi at the ceremony.