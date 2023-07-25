Major Jewish groups from 7 countries announce antisemitism task force

Task force to 'develop strategies, action plans within areas such as policy and advocacy, tech policy, security, extremism, and education against antisemitism'

Major groups from the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Argentina and Australia announced on Tuesday the formation of the J7, the Large Communities’ Task Force Against Antisemitism.

The group will work to "develop strategies and action plans within areas such as policy and advocacy, tech policy, security, extremism, and education against antisemitism," according to a statement.

The task force represents the united efforts of the American ADL (the Anti-Defamation League) and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations, UK's Board of Deputies of British Jews, France's Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF), Germany's Central Council of Jews in Germany, Canada's Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), Argentina's Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA), and Australia's Executive Council of Australian Jewry (ECAJ).

“Antisemitism, which is the world’s oldest hatred, no longer looks or spreads the way it did in the past," said William C. Daroff, CEO, Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

"The vitriol once felt for individual Jews or Jewish practice, has metastasized into blaming the Jewish people and the Jewish state for the ills of the world. Social media enables antisemitic hate to cross borders, where it spreads faster than ever before," added Daroff.

"It is therefore imperative for the largest diaspora Jewish communities to engage in regular conversation to develop strategies to combat the pernicious spread of antisemitism. What impacts one community, impacts us all," he concluded.