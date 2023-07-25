The United States also accounts for roughly 50-percent of worldwide occurrences of antisemitism, compared to 37-percent last year

Anti-Semitic incidents in the U.S. rose by 10-percent in the first half of 2023, compared with the same period last year, according to data prepared for the World Zionist Organization's Aliyah Integration and Diaspora Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Moreso, anti-Semitics incidents in the U.S. accounted for roughly 50-percent of world occurrences. Whereas in 2022, the rate was 37.1-percent.

AP/Bebeto Matthews Children and adults cross a street in front of a school bus in Borough Park, a neighborhood in the Brooklyn borough of New York that is home to many ultra-Orthodox Jewish families.

In terms of sources, 50-percent of all anti-Semitic incidents in the US were related to propaganda against Jews, 20-percent to vandalism, 14-percent to verbal violence and 7-percent to physical violence. June recorded the most reports of anti-Semitism in the first half of the year.

The report also indicated that physical assaults against people "of Jewish appearance" took place mainly in New York, despite a decrease in hate crimes reported by the city's police. It also pointed out increased activity by the "Goyim Defense League," an openly anti-Semitic organization that regularly calls for Jews to be beaten or killed.

This year also saw numerous conspiracy theories raised, including Robert F. Kennedy's claim that Covid-19 was designed to spare Ashkenazi Jews and the Chinese. As well as the storm that followed, actress Roseanne Barr’s sarcastic claim that "nobody died in the Holocaust.”

"We are following this data with concern and are seeing a significant change in American attitudes towards Jews and Israel in particular. We must all work together to eradicate this phenomenon, and raise awareness of the issue among all sections of the population," Raheli Baratz said, as department head for the World Zionist Organization.