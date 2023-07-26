'Hardened voices on the far-right and the far left who see conspiracy theories in everything and mainstreaming of extremists behind uptick in Jew hate'

Introducing a new international alliance forged to battle the global rise in anti-Semitism, Anti-Defamation League (ADL) CEO Jonathan A. Greenblatt told i24NEWS on Wednesday that the challenges facing Jewish communities around the globe were disconcertingly similar.

J7 was "built on the model of the G7, a summit of the world's largest economies," Greenblatt said, pointing out his familiarity with the body came from his work in former US president Barack Obama's administration.

The idea for the organization germinated during the 125th anniversary of the First Zionist Congress in Basel, Greenblatt said, noting that representing US Jewry at the event he found he faced much the same challenges as his French counterparts from CRIF an umbrella organization representing French Jews. Those included an emboldened far right as well as a rise of vitriolic anti-Zionism on the radical left, including on college campuses.

Stressing the need for a common defense against the surge in Jew hate, Greenblatt said that "the new coalition representing seven Jewish diasporic communities in liberal democracies is to provide a formal global framework for coordination, consultation and formulating responses to anti-Semitic threats.”

Participants include the Board of Deputies of British Jews; the Conseil Représentatif des Institutions Juives de France (CRIF); the Central Council of Jews in Germany; Canada’s Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA); Argentina’s Delegación de Asociaciones Israelitas Argentinas (DAIA); the Executive Council of Australian Jewry; the ADL; and the Conference of Presidents of Major American Jewish Organizations.

Addressing the spike in anti-Semitic violence in the US in recent years, Greenblatt singled out the rise in populism, which has promoted "hardened voices on the far-right and the far left who see conspiracy theories in everything and anti-Semitism is in some ways the oldest conspiracy theory of all," he said.

Other factors include "the mainstreaming of extremists whether on the far right or the far left" and the toxic effects of social media.