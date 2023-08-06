Suspected anti-Semitic attack on Israeli teenager in Berlin

Three men assaulted a 19-year-old after hearing him speak Hebrew

Police in the German capital of Berlin said on Sunday they were investigating a possible anti-Semitic attack after a 19-year-old Israeli tourist reported being attacked by three men.

Berlin police said their unit responsible for investigating politically motivated crimes was looking into the case after the tourist suffered minor injuries to one of his arms and his face Saturday night.

The Israeli tourist told police he was walking on a street in the city’s Kreuzberg district together with an 18-year-old woman while speaking on his phone in Hebrew.

A car pulled up next to them and three men got out and addressed the Israeli man in German, a language he doesn't understand.

After that, the Israeli man told police that one of the men suddenly threw a punch at him, knocking him to the ground. The other two then joined in, beating and kicking him. The attackers then got back into their vehicle and drove off. The young woman was unharmed. The man then checked into a hospital from where he alerted the police.

Antisemitic incidents are increasingly common in Germany. Earlier this year the Department for Research and Information on Anti-Semitism said that it documented 2,480 incidents in the country last year.