Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog talked to i24NEWS about servicing Jewish expats in the Saudi kingdom: 'There was this perception that it would be forbidden'

As headlines in Israel swirl with reports of progress toward a normalization agreement between Jerusalem and Riyadh, one man isn't waiting for peace to become official.

Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog, a Chabad emissary, is already in Saudi Arabia and watching the local Jewish population emerge from the shadows.

Herzog decided to establish the first Chabad house in Riyadh to serve the thousands of Jewish expats living there, and appointed himself the "first" rabbi in the Kingdom’s modern history.

“There are many Jewish expats coming to the Kingdom to work,” Rabbi Herzog told i24NEWS, saying out of 75,000 Americans working there about 1 percent are Jewish, as well as from France, UK and South America.

In total, he said “about 15,000 Jewish people work in the Kingdom on different employment contracts,” so after being introduced to the numbers, he asked himself “who was taking care of the needs of these people?”

Fayez Nureldine / AFP Chabad Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog poses for a "selfie" photo taken by a veiled woman on her smart phone at a shopping mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh

“There was nobody there and there was this perception that it would be forbidden to do something like this in Saudi Arabia,” he told i24NEWS about the first steps.

“After I aligned myself with what I want to do, and the current situation in Saudi Arabia, and Islam in general, I realized that with the Jewish people they won’t have a problem,” the rabbi said about different services a spiritual leader would provide in prayers, hosting holiday meals, and pointed out a limitation that wine was not allowed so grape juice is used instead.

“We basically looked at the current Saudi law book, and we tested the water.”

It’s now the Chabad house’s second year of activity with a rented place, hosting prayers and holiday meals, and general outreach, Rabbi Herzog added “there’s a nice turnout, but not everyone, the more people attend, and the word gets around.”

As for the next steps, he said “we want to build a proper center, a proper Mikvah ritual bath, a synagogue, a day school for children, and whatever a Jewish person in the kingdom would need in order to have a fulfilling Jewish life.”

Fayez Nureldine / AFP U.S. Hasidic Rabbi Yaakov Israel Herzog speaks with a fully-veiled Muslim woman while shopping at a mall in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

“When I’m in Saudi Arabia this is the way I walk around,” the Chabad rabbi explained about his traditional ultra-Orthodox Jewish clothing, “everywhere I go, in Sunni areas, Shia areas, all over the country, the Saudis are very welcoming to other cultures, to other religions. They have a very deep knowledge of who the Jewish people are, what the Jewish people are all about.”

“When they mention that we have common enemies, I try to bring them back that we are family, that’s the main thing and that’s what we need to focus on,” Rabbi Herzog told i24NEWS.

“Family is family, and our mutual rich history and genetics is what brings us together, and thank God they have been very welcoming and very respectful.”