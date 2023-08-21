Kosher restaurants in LA burglarized, smashed on the Jewish Sabbath

Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) launched an investigation to determine whether the incidents on Pico Boulevard were result of an anti-Semitic hate crime

Several Los Angeles (LA) kosher restaurants were broken into and burglarized over the weekend, in the Pico Boulevard area known for its high concentration of Jewish institutions.

The attacks occurred Saturday morning, during the Jewish Sabbath when kosher restaurants are traditionally closed, including a new establishment that was meant to open this week.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) launched an investigation to determine whether the incidents on Pico Boulevard were the result of an anti-Semitic hate crime or of a criminal nature.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693056480730059151 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The restaurants targeted are Nagila Pizza, Shanghai Diamond Garden, Shalom Grill, Sushiko and Fisherman's Bowl, the latter of which has not yet opened. A nearby non-kosher restaurant, A Food Affair, was also vandalized.

The LAPD was still not sure if the burglaries were anti-Semitic, an Israeli diplomatic source told Jerusalem Post.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1693335759980462117 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Nagila, one of the neighborhood's oldest kosher restaurants, also suffered damage to its second-floor offices. Its owner, Eran Nitka, was uncertain as to the motives behind these incidents, but suspected that the burglars may have targeted the establishments knowing that they would be closed for the Sabbath.

Faced with media attention on the establishments, and facing a rise in antisemitism, Nitka urged caution. He also played the Jewish spiritual melody "Kol Haolam Kulo" in his restaurant for upliftment, and encouraged the community to support those affected.

(AP Photo/Nick Ut, File) File - the downtown Los Angeles skyline.

While the LA area has recently been the scene of daring mall burglaries, the kosher restaurants attract many Orthodox tourists who have seen a high rate of anti-Semitic attacks.

Earlier in the year, two people were shot leaving a synagogue. The assailant had previously made anti-Semitic remarks to his fellow dental school students.