NYC consul general to i24NEWS: Israel-U.S. bond should 'transcend any political disagreements'

The consulate of New York is working with nearly 45 percent of American Jewry

Israel’s consul general in New York Israel Nitzan on his last day in office on Thursday shared with i24NEWS his take on Israel-U.S. relations.

Nitzan said he had “eventful five years” in New York and is “grateful for the experiences” he gained over this time.

“I've learned a lot about the relationship with the United States. People usually think that this is just the relationship is deep, and we're talking about the strategic alliance. It's much more than that. And this is our mission here to build these meaningful relationships, grassroot level, to build relationships,” he told i24NEWS, adding that it was his mission in New York to create a “strong bond between the people of Israel and in the United States.”

Nitzan noted that it is important to build these bonds “in a way that transcends any political reality or disagreements.”

“Again, among good friends, we can have disagreements politically, of course. But the goal here is our mission, our goal is to create this very strong and meaningful relationship that goes beyond politics. It goes beyond the political and security interests that we have between our countries,” he said.

According to Nitzan, the consulate of New York is working with nearly 45 percent of American Jewry and acts as the representatives of the state of Israel.

“We have a responsibility to build the relationship between our mishpacha, between our family, and to create these meaningful experiences and to bring Israel to be a strong and important part of the Jewish identity. We also work in a very wide tent. So part of my mission, politically, is, of course, to keep Israel as a bipartisan cause here in New York,” he added.

Speaking about the recent trip of NYC Mayor Eric Adams to the Jewish state, he noted that it was “a very important visit” as New York City “is not just another city.” Earlier on Tuesday, Adams met with Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed the "unlimited possibilities for cooperation" between New York City and the State of Israel in the fields of technology, innovation and tourism.

“Of course, Mayor Adams has a very close relationship with the Jewish community here as well as with the consulate and the state of Israel. And we believe that such a visit, first of all, it's an opportunity for us to engage more closely. We're looking for opportunities for further collaboration between the state of Israel and New York City in different fields of technology innovation,” Nitzan said.

“I think that he should first of all, listen. The goal here is to build relationships. It's a long term mission. It's with all due respect to my work in the last five years, I'm just another diplomat basically carrying out this work that started many years ago. And I think that you should sit, you should listen, first of all, be a mensch,” he concluded.