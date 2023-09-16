With no grand architecture and just a dozen pews, the newly reopened synagogue in the Hungarian capital hopes to draw in most of the city's unaffiliated Jews

More than one hundred Jews crowded the unassuming Josika Street in central Budapest. Men wearing yarmulkes and black Borsellino hats stood next to shawl-clad women cradling babies. Excitement coursed through the crowd, which was about to witness a historic Jewish site be brought back to life.

The site in question was an average-looking apartment building that blends into its surroundings. What makes it unique is its street-level entrance, making it a "storefront synagogue," as Rabbi Jonatan Megyeri explained to i24NEWS.

Zsolt Demecs The reopening ceremony of the historic Ohel Eszter synagogue in Budapest, Hungary.

He is the director of communications for the Association of Hungarian Jewish Communities (EMIH) at Chabad Hungary, and one of the key figures behind the revival of the Ohel Eszter synagogue.

Originally built in 1895, it served the once-thriving Orthodox community in Budapest, which was decimated by the Holocaust.

“After the Shoa [Holocaust], the people came back and reorganized the community. And this [synagogue] was open until the 1980s. Unfortunately, as people got older and older, there was no youth coming to the synagogue, so they had to close its doors,” Gabor Keszler, President of the Autonomous Orthodox Jewish Community of Hungary (MAOIH), told i24NEWS.

The synagogue sat vacant and dilapidated for more than 40 years. MAOIH owned the building, and Keszler always had a vision of seeing the synagogue lit up with prayer once again. “I’ve been trying to reopen this synagogue for years, and today is a dream come true,” he told us at the joyous opening ceremony.

Zsolt Demecs The resurrection of a historic synagogue in Budapest

The revival itself would not have been possible without a unique collaboration. While the Orthodox congregation has dwindled, the Chabad community has grown. Keszler turned to them to collaborate on reviving the house of prayer, and the chief rabbi of Chabad in Hungary was quick to hop on board.

“It's very important to try to find the common ground of the organizations that are in Hungary, and everywhere in the Jewish world,” Rabbi Shlomo Koves, Chief Rabbi of EMIH, told i24NEWS.

He continued, “There’s a joke that goes, if you have two Jews then you have three opinions. We’ll always have our differences, but I don't think there’s any normal person who could argue about the importance of reopening a synagogue.”

Reflecting on his childhood in Budapest, Rabbi Koves recalled, “I remember walking down these streets and feeling I wish I could bring back the Jewish life that was here in the time of my grandparents. And every time we take a step towards that, and remember all those who cannot be here today, and people who used to pray here and were taken to Auschwitz, I think it’s a celebration not only for us in this world but also in the world above us,” he concluded.

The newfound partnership between Chabad and the Orthodox association is fostering Budapest’s Jewish revival, with Ohel Eszter being the first of a handful of synagogues the two organizations plan to reopen.

“This synagogue is the first edifice, the first tangible proof of working together towards a more prosperous, more wealthy and richer Jewish life,” said Rabbi Megyeri.

The celebration was certainly jubilant, as men and women chanted prayer songs through the streets of Budapest as they transported the freshly signed Torah scroll to its new home inside the historic walls of Ohel Eszter. Neighbors opened their windows as they passed, captivated by the Hebrew songs, and entire families stood on their balconies to witness the festivities below.

Zsolt Demecs The Torah scroll is signed, which was invested in the Ohel Eszter synagogue, in Budapest, Hungary.

“This is also sending a message to all the Jews out there, please come back and rejoin and rejoice in your beautiful heritage of 3,000 years. This is your home,” said Rabbi Koves.

Roughly 100,000 Jews live in Budapest today, but nearly 95% of them are unaffiliated. Ohel Eszter hopes to provide a home for them, a place where the Jewish community can come together once again.

“When we reopen a synagogue, it’s like lighting a candle, and the people come and dance around it,” described Rabbi Koves. He believes that in providing the place of worship first, the community will soon follow.

Community will be the defining feature of the modest synagogue. With no grand architecture or massive halls, and less than a dozen pews that fit roughly 50 people, the site is not meant to be a museum but rather a true place of modern day worship.

“I believe that we are all Jews, we are all practicing Judaism, and this is the most important part,” said Keszler. “I hope that our ancestors are proud and that they’re smiling.”

