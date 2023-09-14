Speaking to i24NEWS, the U.S. official explained that information sharing on various levels helps ensure the security of minority groups

With the Jewish holidays fast approaching, religious institutions are preparing to welcome worshipers — but also to keep out threats.

In an interview with i24NEWS, Samantha Vinograd, U.S. Assistant Secretary for Counter Terrorism and Threat Prevention within the Department of Homeland Security, underscored the government's commitment to safeguarding places of worship and the well-being of minorities ahead of the Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur holidays.

"I can tell you that the federal government, working in close concert with our colleagues at the state, local, tribal, and territorial levels, not to mention with foreign partners around the world, is taking every step possible to ensure that members of the Jewish Community are able to observe the high holidays safely," Vinograd said. She emphasized that the U.S. government was collaborating with community officials to ensure the safety of Jewish communities during these important holidays.

Apart from information sharing, the federal government has invested significantly in enhancing the physical security of places of worship. Vinograd explained that this includes grant programs aimed at fortifying facilities to safeguard congregants, should an attacker approach a religious establishment.

KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP Police outside a synagogue in Los Angeles, California, United States.

Vinograd's comments come as prominent figures from the Jewish community, security experts, and congressional representatives gathered in Washington, D.C. for a High Holiday security briefing on Tuesday, delivering a compelling call for augmented funding to fortify nonprofit security.

The discussions centered on the U.S. government's Nonprofit Security Grant Program, which plays a pivotal role in safeguarding Jewish communities and other organizations. In the current funding cycle for 2023, the acceptance rate for grant applications has plummeted to just under 42 percent, marking a considerable decrease from the 52 percent recorded last year. Faced with substantial demand, the available funding of $305 million fell woefully short of the $679 million sought for the applications.

While some of the lawmakers blamed budget shortfalls and changes to budget allocation, Senator James Langford of Oklahoma said throwing money at the security problem was not going to address the root of antisemitism. "We've got to work on the basics of hate, and where that is coming from. We can spend all of our time trying to make facilities more secure. If we're constantly pushing back against antisemitism, we're going to work on creating a stronger and stronger bunker when we're making it harder and harder to be able to get access to people that just want to feel welcome."

AP Photo/Ryan Kryska Police officers outside the United Synagogue of Hoboken in New Jersey, the United States, on November 3, 2022.

The federal government has spread a variety of resources nationwide to train security professionals and other members of faith-based communities on how to respond effectively in the event of a threat. Vinograd emphasized that the overarching goal is to prevent any such attacks from occurring.

"Right now we're seeing a range of swatting incidents, fake bomb threats, as well as attempts to harass, intimidate, as well as physical attacks, unfortunately, at a range of targets, that are perceived to be, for example, associated with the Jewish faith, whether it's real or a perception. And so it's not just the High Holy Days where the department and our partners remain vigilant. It's every day of the year," Vinograd explained.

Emphasizing the need to remain vigilant, Vinograd said it is important to reach out to trusted community members in case someone they know is on a path of violent rhetoric, in order to prevent it from being turned into action. She concluded, "No member of any community should be worried when they go to observe their faith, and we're doing everything to make that a reality."