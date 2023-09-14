Despite war, over 22,000 Jewish pilgrims arrive in Ukraine for Rosh Hashanah

Every year, thousands of Orthodox Jews from Israel and various corners of the globe journey to Uman to commemorate the holiday in the central Ukrainian city

The Ukrainian city of Uman has witnessed an influx of over 22,000 Jewish pilgrims who have arrived to celebrate Rosh Hashanah, the Jewish New Year, despite warnings from Kyiv advising against travel due to the ongoing Russian invasion.

Every year, thousands of Orthodox Jews from Israel and various corners of the globe journey to Uman to commemorate the holiday in the central Ukrainian city, which holds historical significance as one of the birthplaces of the Hasidic movement.

This year, the celebrations are unfolding against the backdrop of heightened security measures necessitated by the ongoing conflict.

Cherkasy region head Igor Taburets reported, "As of the morning of September 14, around 22,000 Hasidic pilgrims have already arrived in Uman, mostly from Israel, the United States, and several European countries."

In anticipation of the gathering, authorities have taken steps to bolster security. Taburets explained, "Around 1,000 law enforcement officers will ensure security during the celebrations. We prepared an additional 24 shelters, including the installation of concrete mobile shelters."

Jewish men pray at the tomb of Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, on the eve of the Jewish holiday of Rosh Hashanah, in Uman, Ukraine.

Despite calls from Kyiv for pilgrims to refrain from traveling to Uman due to the danger posed by the Russian invasion, the annual pilgrimage remains a significant event for the Jewish community.

Uman's significance as a pilgrimage site dates back around 200 years and is rooted in its historical connection to Rabbi Nachman of Breslov, one of the pioneering figures of the Jewish Hasidic movement.

Jewish men on the streets of Uman, Ukraine

Addressing the current situation, Taburets reassured, "Currently, the situation in Uman is stable and under control. Our security and defense forces are working in enhanced mode." He added that Israeli police officers have joined their Ukrainian counterparts in patrolling the pilgrimage neighborhood, further enhancing security.

Notably, Uman has not been immune to the ongoing conflict, with the city having previously experienced lethal airstrikes. In April, a Russian missile strike on an apartment block in Uman claimed the lives of more than 20 civilians.