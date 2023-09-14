BBC rejects criticism after linking ancient 'fanatical Jews' with 9/11 terror attack

The BBC article headlines 'the story of suicide bombers throughout history: from the fanatical Jews, through the [Order of] Assassins, to the jihadists'

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) once again prompted outrage over its coverage of Jews, particularly in its Arabic department, after a false equivalence of “Jewish fanatics” from the Roman era to 9/11 terrorists that attacked the United States.

The article headlined “the story of suicide bombers throughout history: from the fanatical Jews, through the [Order of] Assassins, to the jihadists.”

“It is believed that the first suicide attacks in history were carried out by a group of Jewish fanatics who spread terror among the Romans and Jews after the Romans occupied Jerusalem,” the BBC claimed.



Throughout the paper, Jews are referred to as "fanatics" and "extremists" that spread “terror.” Only the Order of the Assassins were deemed worthy of the words extreme and terror, although not called fanatics. No one else, throughout history, according to the BBC article wording, were either extreme, or terrorists, nor fanatics.

Further on, after the Japanese Kamikaze pilots from the Second World War, the article alleged suicide attacks were "almost" non-existent until the outbreak of the 1982 Lebanon War.

The BBC explanation blamed the reoccurrence of suicide bombings, that at the time killed Americans, French, and Israelis, because “Israel invaded Lebanon,” without specifying context leading up to the war, such as Palestinian terror attacks and counter-attacks by the IDF.

“The Sicarii [the ‘fanatical’ group referred to by BBC Arabic] did not travel to Rome and murder thousands of Roman civilians doing their normal work. Judea was then under Roman imperial rule — in contrast to the 9/11 terrorists who were from Saudi Arabia, the UAE and the Lebanon.” director of UK Lawyers for Israel, Jonathan Turner, explained to the Jewish Chronicle (JC).

The piece was “the most bizarre example of false equivalence by the BBC I have seen,” Turner added.

Media monitoring group CAMERA Arabic said that BBC Arabic had once again allowed “ignorance and bias enter its output, this time by shoehorning ancient Jews into an unrelated historical narrative about suicide terrorism on the one hand, and understating Palestinian suicide attacks against Israeli civilians on the other hand.”

“Here we go again… the BBC is available to apologize for antisemitic outbursts - after the fact. Isn’t it time for some corporate introspection inside the BBC to tackle anti-Semites in their midst?” the Simon Wiesenthal Center posted on X (formerly Twitter).

However, BBC Arabic did not apologize in a comment to JC, saying the broadcaster “offers independent and impartial news and information. As with all content produced by the BBC, their output is subject to the BBC’s rigorous Editorial Guidelines. We reject any notion that there are wider issues with the service’s 24-hour, multi-platform output.”

The Jewish Chronicle also reported that BBC Arabic has had to make 130 corrections since 2021, averaging more than once a week, following complaints about inaccuracies or bias against Israel or Jews.