'BBC must abide by UK law designating Hamas as a terror group'

The UK broadcaster chose to withhold the word 'terrorist' when referring to those behind the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust

Demonstrators gathered outside the BBC headquarters in Langham Place in London on Monday, to protest the broadcaster's editorial decision to refer to Hamas as "militants" rather than “terrorists.” The controversy arose after the Palestinian group's massacre of some 1,400 Israelis last week in what amounted to the bloodiest day in Jewish history since the Holocaust.

“We feel that the BBC need to be held accountable and abide by UK law that has designated Hamas as a terror group,” Steven Winston, managing director of the National Jewish assembly told i24NEWS.

Around 300 protesters chanted “Hamas, terrorists” and “Shame on you” outside the building in outrage at BBC’s editorial stance.

Reporter John Simpson, the BBC’s world affairs editor stated that the corporation’s policy is such and they would be perceived as “taking sides” if they used the word “terrorists” back in 2005 to describe the London bombings.

The speakers however eviscerated the BBC for their double standards. Gideon Falter, speaking on the behalf of the CAA pointed out how they used the word “terrorism” as well as in numerous other occasions in the past.

The National Jewish Assembly hosted the rally alongside the UK Lawyers for Israel (UKLFI), the Campaign Against Antisemitism (CAA) and the European Jewish Association.

Protesters waved blue and white Israeli flags, posters with pictures of Israeli children kidnapped by Hamas. Other posters mentioned how King Charles had referred to Hamas as “terrorists” while the BBC was reluctant to do. Iranian opposition flags were also displayed.

Richard Tice leader of Reform UK (formerly the Brexit Party) was in attendance and told i24 news “I came here to stand with the Jewish and Israeli community.” He felt that the government should be calling in Time David’s, director general of the BBC and asking him “what for?”

The rally was paused briefly to pray when they heard that Tel Aviv was under a barrage of rockets.

Attendee Ian Kerson said “People must stand together in times like this. If we don’t, the outcome will be that future generations will also suffer.”

Winston eviscerated BBC Arabic for their sympathetic stance to Hamas. “The level of propaganda is unacceptable.”

He added “We hope the BBC in future will abide by proper journalistic standards and not hold Israel to double standards.”