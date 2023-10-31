Jewish homes in Paris marked with Stars of David, as antisemitism rises worldwide

The World Zionist Organization, with the Israeli Diaspora Ministry and the Jewish Agency, reported a 500-percent increase of anti-Semitic incidents

Jewish homes in Paris were spray painted with Stars of David on Tuesday. The reported act of vandalism was the latest in a rising tide of antisemitism in France and the world since October 7.

The buildings in the 14th arrondissement of Paris being marked similar to a Nazi-era policy, in which Jewish-owned businesses in Berlin were marked with the Star of David.

Since the terrorist organization Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, leading to a war in Gaza, the French Interior Ministry reported nearly 800 anti-Semitic incidents in France.

In general, since Oct 7, there’s been an alarming rise of antisemitism. The World Zionist Organization, in partnership with the Israeli Diaspora Ministry and the Jewish Agency, published on Monday that there’s been a 500-percent increase in anti-Semitic incidents worldwide.

The document also reported a rise of around 400-percent in anti-Semitic discourse on certain social networks, compared with the corresponding period last year, which was already on the rise. Furthermore, 56-percent of Jewish students claim to live in an atmosphere of fear.

“Some want to terrorize French Jews by using the methods of the 1930s. They must be quickly found and severely punished,” the Union of Jewish Students of France (UEJF) posted on X.

Left-wing French lawmaker Rachel Garrido responded to UEJF, saying “It's absolutely disgusting. Full support to those targeted by these anti-Semitic attacks.”

Garrido’s La France Insoumise (LFI) party leader Jean-Luc Mélenchon has been criticized for refusing to describe the October 7 massacre as a terrorist attack, despite many families, children being brutally murdered and kidnapped.