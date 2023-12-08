U.S. fin-tech worker, Drea Rice, shares deep meaning of volunteering in Israel

'We created unique bonds around shared values. Israel is where my soul lives, I've found so much solidarity, depth and meaning' says the American volunteer

"Israel is my second home", says an enthusiastic Drea Rice. The young woman from Los Angeles has just returned from a two-and-a-half-week trip to Israel, where she took part in a volunteer program in a country where the war against Hamas has been raging for two months.

Her arrival in Israel is certainly not the fruit of chance, but a continuing process of constructing an identity, and i24NEWS met with Drea. In 2018 she converted to Judaism and since then has dreamed of only one thing, immigrating to Israel.

Ever since she was a child, Drea felt that her approach to religion is different from the one she was taught. Brought up in an extreme Christian environment whose ideologies were far removed from her own, she gradually became interested in Judaism. As soon as she entered university, she became "angry" with God for allowing her to grow up in this way, then very quickly found her way.

"I was always looking for something spiritual that suited me, and Judaism was always part of my religious education. I learned a lot about the Jewish people, and without really being aware of it yet, Judaism was already part of my religious culture. I realized that this was the religion my soul wanted to connect with, and it became an essential part of my life and identity," says Drea.

Drea Rice Drea Rice

On October 7, when war broke out in Israel, Drea didn't hesitate for a moment to support the country by volunteering, despite what she anticipated to hear from her family. Then, to her astonishment, her father fully supported her and gave her his blessing.

"He said to me, 'this is exactly what you need to do, you have my full support.’ It was incredible for me and very moving to hear that from him when he lives in a completely different world to me," says Drea.

"We were all deeply saddened by the immense tragedy that struck Israel. It's my second home and as a Jew, Israelis are like my family, so it was crucial to come and lend a hand to the Jewish people at a time when they needed it most. Seeing how the whole world reacted without any sense of humanity also convinced me that I had to act. This was a unique opportunity to do a good deed," she explains.

Leaving everything behind to help the Promised Land

In mid-November, Drea took a leave of absence from her fin-tech job and flew to Israel with the American organization Birthright Israel. It's her 3rd time in the country, but this time had a special flavor, because the mission was a big one.

Alongside a number of volunteers, Drea took part in a variety of activities, notably for the Pitchon-Lev organization, which helps the country's underprivileged communities, a non-political, non-profit organization, established in 1998 as a national humanitarian organization whose aim is to break the intergenerational cycle of poverty in Israel.

"We packed boxes of donated food and clothing for needy families and soldiers, and helped farmers in the south. We worked hand in hand, with a common goal and mixed with the Israeli people. We created unique bonds around shared values. Israel is where my soul lives, I've found so much solidarity, depth and meaning, you can feel the history under your feet. Our people have suffered to defend the land, because it's the only place we have in the world. Without this land, a central part of our identity disappears,” says Drea.

On her return to Los Angeles, Drea explained that she had been completely transformed by the unprecedented experience, which gave her a great deal on a personal level. In particular, she took the opportunity to pass on to the world what she had seen first-hand.

"Having the chance to be part of Israel's wartime resilience fills my heart with joy," she says.

Throughout her stay, she shared daily posts on Instagram to keep her community, made up of Jews and non-Jews, informed. An opportunity for her to give maximum visibility to what was happening.

"I kept a kind of diary when I was in Israel, it was very important for me to educate non-Jews about the reality of the country, and to show things different from those broadcast in the media, coming directly from my actions on the ground," she shares about an initiative that has been very positively received, "I received messages of support from people who hadn't spoken to me in years".

"Even the Los Angeles bubble we thought was protected is facing anti-Semitic hatred"

Regarding recent anti-Semitic events in Los Angeles, and in particular the death of Paul Kessler, a Jewish protester who died after being assaulted at a rally in support of Israel, Drea believes that "it's terrifying because LA has always historically been considered a kind of protected bubble, home to a large Jewish and Israeli community.”

According to her, the city's population never thought they'd have to deal with such incidents, but since October 7 everything has changed.

"With the group of volunteers, we told ourselves that, paradoxically, we felt safer in Israel than in the USA at the moment. In LA, we've seen a real change, and that worries me; there was a violent pro-Palestinian demonstration just 15 minutes from my home. We no longer reveal our identity to people we don't know, or in stores for example, we're much more careful. It's not a question of hiding who you are, but of being more attentive to those around you,” she asserts.

As for the future, Drea is considering moving to Israel. Between now and next year, she plans to find out more about the steps involved. "I've been thinking about it for several years, but now it's becoming a reality," she assures us.

In the meantime, she will be returning to Israel at the end of December for a new volunteer program.

Caroline Haïat is a journalist for the French i24NEWS website.