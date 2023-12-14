North Americans raise $1 Billion to support Israel since Oct. 7

Jewish Federations of North America raised over $600 million in donations

The North American Jewish community has mobilized substantial financial support for Israel, raising an estimated $1 billion during the recent conflict with Hamas.

A comprehensive report titled "Stand United — US Jewry and Israel During the First Month of the War," authored by scholars from the University of Haifa's Ruderman Program for American Jewish Studies, sheds light on the remarkable fundraising achievements.

According to the report, the Jewish Federations of North America spearheaded this initiative, amassing over $600 million for Israel within a single month of the conflict's outbreak. The remaining $400 million is attributed to various communal and private organizations with Jewish affiliations, engaging in multiple campaigns to support Israeli hospitals, universities, and emergency services.

The $602 million raised by the Jewish Federations of North America exceeded their initial $500 million goal. This fundraising campaign began on October 7, and is on-going as the war with Hamas continues.

The report describes this financial contribution as "unprecedented," noting that this campaign represents a 70% increase compared to the Federations' second-largest fundraising effort during the 2006 Second Lebanon War. The substantial support underscores the strong solidarity between North American Jewry and Israel, emphasizing the significant role diaspora communities play in times of crisis.

