'I support Hamas, you f**king Jew': US high school basketball game brought to a halt by violent antisemitism

A barrage of antisemitic abuse hurled during a high school girls’ basketball game in New York state precipitated a walkout by the students of a Jewish school, who needed security guards to escort them to safety, the New York Post reported.

The backdrop to the ugly incident that unfolded in the NYC suburb of Yonkers is the rise in antisemitic incidents following the October 7 attacks and the subsequent war in Gaza.

The game matched up varsity teams from The Leffell School, a private Jewish school, and the public Roosevelt High School.

One particularly egregious moment saw a Roosevelt player scream "I support Hamas, you f**king Jew” at a Leffell opponent, the Post reported, citing The New York City Public Schools Alliance, a group of parents and teachers against antisemitism.

From the get-go, there was “substantially more jabs and comments thrown at the players on our team than what I have experienced in the past,” player Robin Bosworth wrote in an op-ed for Leffell’s student-run newspaper, The Lion’s Roar.

At the end of the third quarter, her teammates were getting roughhoused and injured, while “players on the opposing team started shouting ‘Free Palestine’ and other antisemitic slurs and curses at us,” wrote Bosworth.

“I have played a sport every athletic season throughout my high school career, and I have never experienced this kind of hatred directed at one of my teams before,” Bosworth said.

“Instead of responding to hatred with more of the same, we chose to separate ourselves from the situation and leave with dignity and pride in who we are and what we believe in,” she further added.