South Africa strips Jewish cricketer of captaincy over Israel support

The governing body for cricket in South Africa relieved of duties the captain of its Under-19 side, citing security concerns in connection with the Gaza war. David Teeger, who is of Jewish heritage, has expressed support for Israel in its war against Hamas, sparked by the October 7 massacre.

In an official statement, Cricket South Africa declared the decision was taken "in the best interests of all the players, the SA U-19 team and David himself."

The news comes amid a trial in the Hague where South Africa accusing Israel of committing genocide against Palestinians in Gaza. Israel vehemently rejects the allegation.

Teeger, 19, was given the captain's armband in December 2023, after an investigation cleared him of violating behavioral codes in connection with his support for Israel.

In the aftermath of the October 7 massacre, Teeger spoke at at a special ceremony of the Jewish community in Johannesburg, where he received the Jewish Rising Star award. He proclaimed that the “real rising stars are the young soldiers in Israel, fighting so that we can live and thrive in the diaspora."

CSA cited concern with protests and violence during the upcoming U19 Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

"As is the case with all such events, CSA has been receiving regular security and risk updates regarding the World Cup. We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament."

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protestors."