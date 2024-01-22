Rabbi extends olive branch to Islamic leaders amidst Israel-Hamas conflict

Rabbi Oury Cherki, Chairman of Brit Olam Institutions, has reached out to religious leaders of Islam in an effort to foster mutual understanding between Judaism and Islam.

The letter, titled "A Bridge between Faiths: What does Judaism think of Islam?" addresses the need for dialogue and peace in the aftermath of the recent conflict between Israel and Hamas.

The halachic letter begins with Rabbi Cherki's heartfelt words: "On the 7th of October 2023, Hamas attacked the citizens of Israel. This attack was carried out by an Islamic movement, acting in the name of Islam. This fact should lead us to reflect more deeply on the relationship between Judaism and Islam, in the present and more importantly, in the future."

Rabbi Cherki emphasizes the potential for common action between Islam and Judaism as religions believing in One God. He conveys Judaism's peaceful intentions, stating, "Judaism has no intention to convert Muslims, nor to kill or subjugate them." He envisions building bridges between believers in God's Oneness from the religions of the sons of Abraham.

The letter, addressed to dozens of Islamic religious leaders, recognizes historical affinities between the two faiths: "For Judaism, the appearance of a new religion that recognizes God’s oneness and the Noahide laws was a cause of great interest." Rabbi Cherki notes that despite differences, Judaism acknowledges Islam's worship of one God, allowing Jews to peacefully enter mosques.

Rabbi Cherki mentions a major commonality between Jewish and Islamic beliefs is praying to one God: "Cooperation between the sons of Israel and the sons of Ishmael could bring great blessing to the world and promote the belief in God’s oneness and his ethical commandments."

However, he sets forth three conditions for true acceptance of Islam by Judaism: recognizing Islam as a religion parallel to Judaism, acknowledging the divine promise of the Jewish people's return to their historic homeland, and renouncing the claim of corruption in the Torah.

