'Zionists are parasitic upon progressive spaces': Pro-Palestinian activists in Australia make a list of 600 Jewish academics, creatives

Pro-Palestinian activists in Australia made public the names and personal details of some 600 Jewish artists and intellectuals, a local outlet revealed. The names were taken from a private WhatsApp group with the aim of stigmatizing, castigating and hounding Jews out of public life for their perceived links with Israel, even those who have never spoken out in its defense.

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755530869115343347 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

The report sparked widespread condemnation and concern, with critics saying such measures — taken in the broader context of the worldwide spike in antisemitic hate after the October 7 massacre — were reminiscent of the anti-Jewish discrimination that preceded the Nazi atrocities and genocide.

They have also published a spreadsheet with links to the individuals’ social media accounts and a separate file with a photo gallery of more than 100 Jewish people.

“Police are investigating following reports the personal details of a number of people, who belong to a private social media chat group, appear to have been released online,” a police spokesperson said.

The list has led to harassment and death threats, as at least one Melbourne family went into hiding.

“I have been vocally critical of Israel, was not added to the group and specially said I didn’t want to be in that group, and my name is on the spreadsheet,” a Melbourne-based journalist, who asked not be named for fear of further harassment, told The Age.

“I am not a Zionist, I have never been a Zionist, I am just a Jewish woman trying to go about my life. This is a group of any Jew they know the name of. I can’t believe it is happening.”

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1755562559443243138 This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Pro-Palestinian activist Matt Chun wrote: "The purpose of this group chat was to plan co-ordinated attacks against Palestinians and their allies, while infiltrating a wide range of institutions and industries with pro-occupation and pro genocide propaganda."

"We already know that zionists are parasitic upon progressive spaces. It is under the guise of progressivism that zionists launder their genocidal colonialism, while weaponising their influence to amplify occupation propaganda and streer cultural narratives away from Palestinian liberation."

Chun added: "Every single person in this leaked chat is a Zionist, even if they sat by in silent complicity while others conspired."